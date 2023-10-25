Hamas is not a terrorist group - Turkish President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas is not a terrorist group but rather a group of fighters defending its homeland, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the group meeting of his party in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan urged both sides of the conflict to immediate ceasefire. “Israel’s missile attacks and missile attacks to Israel should be ceased,” he said, calling for emergency delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Erdoğan said sides and international community should heed the lessons from previous failed peace talks, adding that Türkiye offered a new round of Palestine-Israel peace conference.

