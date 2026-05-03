Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital as precaution

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Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after falling unwell at Old Trafford shortly before Manchester United’s Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Sources emphasized the move was purely precautionary for the 84-year-old former manager and not considered an emergency. Ferguson, who led Manchester United for 27 years during a highly successful tenure, typically watches matches from the directors’ box.

No further updates have been provided regarding his condition following his admission to hospital.

Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018 that left him seriously ill, and he later spoke in detail about his recovery three years afterward.

He had been seen at the stadium earlier on Sunday, photographed with guests a couple of hours before kick-off.

Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist, shared a photo on X showing the pair together, writing: “A privilege, honour and dream come true to be invited to spend some quality time with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the game against Liverpool today at Old Trafford.”

Ferguson was transported by ambulance from the tunnel area of the stadium to the hospital. Club officials remain optimistic he will soon be well enough to return home.

News.Az