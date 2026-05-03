Sinner dominates Zverev to win Madrid Open title

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Top-ranked Jannik Sinner delivered a dominant performance against Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open, securing his first title at the tournament and becoming the first player to win five consecutive Masters 1000 events, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Sinner defeated the third-ranked Zverev 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday, extending his winning streak to 23 matches.

His remarkable run includes Masters 1000 titles this year in Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells, as well as last year’s tournament in Paris.

Zverev had previously been eliminated by Sinner in the semifinals of each of those events. The German player, who won the Madrid Open in 2018 and 2021, was also runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in 2022.

In the women’s final on Saturday, Marta Kostyuk defeated Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-3.

News.Az