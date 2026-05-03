Trump teases imminent release of "very interesting" UFO and alien files

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President Donald Trump has announced that the Pentagon is preparing to release "very interesting" files regarding UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Speaking at a White House event honoring NASA astronauts on Wednesday, Trump stated that the government would be disclosing information never before shared, suggesting that some of the findings will be of great interest to the public, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This move follows a February directive in which the president ordered federal agencies to release records related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and alien life, citing a need for transparency.

Trump has previously taken similar actions by declassifying documents concerning the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. During a recent event in Phoenix, he told supporters that the first wave of releases would begin "very, very soon," allowing the American people to judge the phenomena for themselves.

News.Az