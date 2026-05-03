Azerbaijan emerges as potential neutral venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks

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During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first state visit to the South Caucasus since the start of the war, a significant diplomatic shift occurred in Gabala.

Standing alongside President Ilham Aliyev on April 25, Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine's readiness for trilateral talks in Azerbaijan, provided Russia is open to diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Azer News.

This proposal follows previous negotiations hosted by Türkiye and Switzerland, positioning Azerbaijan as a new candidate for high-level mediation. The visit also saw the signing of six bilateral agreements covering defense, energy, security, and investment.

Azerbaijan’s suitability as a "Peace Venue" stems from its demonstrated sovereign independence and its unique ability to maintain relations with both disputants. Despite past tensions—including Russian strikes on Azerbaijani energy infrastructure in Ukraine and the 2024 downing of an Azerbaijani civilian airliner by Russia—Baku has avoided direct clashes with Moscow while deepening ties with Ukraine, the West, and Israel. Unlike many European nations, Azerbaijan has not joined NATO or imposed sanctions on Russia, making it a more palatable option for the Kremlin.

The reaction from Moscow to the Gabala offer has been silence, which leaves the door open for future consideration. President Aliyev has neither accepted nor refuted the proposal, indicating that room remains for negotiation. The viability of a "Baku channel" may ultimately depend on the outcome of upcoming U.S.-mediated negotiations regarding Ukraine and regional stability. Azerbaijan's role as an impartial mediator is rooted in its pursuit of its own interests, proving it can engage with both sides without following a foreign agenda.

News.Az