Iran receives US response to its 14-point plan through Pakistan

Iran receives US response to its 14-point plan through Pakistan

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Iran has received the US response to its proposal through Pakistan, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Baghaei noted that Iran is currently reviewing the US response.

The spokesperson added that its 14-point plan was exclusively tied to ending the war, and at this stage, they do not have nuclear negotiations.

News.Az