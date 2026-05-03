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China deploys "Blocking Rules" to shield oil refiners from US sanctions

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China deploys Blocking Rules to shield oil refiners from US sanctions
Photo: The Japan Times

Taiwan has a right to engage with the world and no ‌country can stop that, President Lai Ching-te told Eswatini's king after he arrived for a surprise trip that Taipei says Beijing tried to stop, as China condemned him as a "rat".

China views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory with ​no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan's government strongly disputes, and Beijing has ​demanded countries stop any engagements with the island, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Last month, Taiwan said China had forced ⁠three Indian Ocean countries to pull overflight permission for Lai's aircraft to travel to the ​small southern African kingdom of Eswatini for the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession. It ​is one of only 12 countries with formal ties with Taipei.

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"The Republic of China, Taiwan, is a sovereign nation and a Taiwan that belongs to the world," Lai told the king, referring to Taiwan's official name, in comments ​provided by the presidential office on Sunday.
"The 23 million people of Taiwan have the right ​to engage with the world, and no country has the right — nor should any country attempt — to prevent ‌Taiwan from ⁠contributing to the world."

News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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