China deploys "Blocking Rules" to shield oil refiners from US sanctions

Taiwan has a right to engage with the world and no ‌country can stop that, President Lai Ching-te told Eswatini's king after he arrived for a surprise trip that Taipei says Beijing tried to stop, as China condemned him as a "rat".

Last month, Taiwan said China had forced ⁠three Indian Ocean countries to pull overflight permission for Lai's aircraft to travel to the ​small southern African kingdom of Eswatini for the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession. It ​is one of only 12 countries with formal ties with Taipei.

"The Republic of China, Taiwan, is a sovereign nation and a Taiwan that belongs to the world," Lai told the king, referring to Taiwan's official name, in comments ​provided by the presidential office on Sunday.