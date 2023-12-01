Hamas, Israel continue talks to restore ceasefire, Qatar says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas and Israel continue negotiations to restore the humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Foreign Ministry confirms that negotiations between Palestinian and Israeli sides continue in order to restore the ceasefire," the Foreign Ministry said on its X page.

The Foreign Ministry underscored that Qatar and its partners "remains committed to continue efforts that have led to a humanitarian ceasefire" and will do everything necessary for its restoration.

On November 22, Hamas announced an agreement on a four-day ceasefire, achieved with Israel with mediation from Egypt and Qatar. The agreement entered into effect on November 24 and implied exchange of women and children held hostage in the enclave for women and children held in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli side stated its readiness to prolong the ceasefire regime for release of each 10 hostages and to exchange them for 30 Palestinian prisoners. On December 1, the IDF press office announced that Hamas violated a ceasefire regime in Gaza and opened fire at Israeli territory. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 32 Palestinians were killed during the first 3 hours of Israeli strikes at the enclave after the ceasefire ended, with dozens injured.

