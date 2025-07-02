Hamas open to ceasefire, but demands full end to Gaza war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has expressed readiness to enter a ceasefire agreement with Israel, but insists any deal must bring a definitive end to the war in Gaza.

The group’s statement came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a new ceasefire proposal aimed at halting months of deadly conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

While the Palestinian militant group stopped short of fully endorsing the U.S.-backed plan, Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nunu told the Associated Press that the group is “ready and serious regarding reaching an agreement,” provided it “clearly leads to the complete end to the war.”

Trump on Tuesday announced that Israel had agreed in principle to a 60-day ceasefire and called on Hamas to accept the terms swiftly. “The 60-day period would be used to work toward ending the war,” Trump said, adding that a deal could materialize as early as next week.

However, Israel has consistently stated that it will not end military operations in Gaza until Hamas is completely dismantled, casting doubt over how much common ground exists between the two sides.

A Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday for further negotiations, according to an unnamed Egyptian official cited by AP. Egyptian and Qatari mediators are expected to lead the talks.

The specifics of the ceasefire proposal remain unclear, including how many hostages would be released. Previous plans have included the potential release of around 10 hostages in exchange for a temporary truce and humanitarian access.

Israel has not yet issued an official response to Trump’s announcement. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on Monday for talks, following recent meetings between his senior adviser Ron Dermer and top U.S. officials.

The push for a ceasefire comes amid mounting international pressure to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas since the outbreak of war. Whether the latest diplomatic effort will result in a lasting resolution remains uncertain.

