Hamas quietly reasserts control in Gaza amid post-war talks

Since the October ceasefire, Hamas has been quietly reasserting control in Gaza, monitoring imports, regulating prices, and levying fees on certain goods, residents say. The group swiftly regained authority in areas Israel withdrew from, targeting those accused of collaboration or crimes.

Despite U.S. plans for a transitional government and disarmament, Hamas continues to operate checkpoints, fine price manipulators, and pay staff salaries from stockpiled funds. Analysts warn that delays in implementing the Trump administration’s Gaza plan are allowing Hamas to entrench its power, complicating efforts to form a new governing body, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. State Department stressed that Hamas “cannot and will not govern” Gaza, while tensions persist between Hamas, Fatah, and Israel over the territory’s future administration. Meanwhile, Gazans continue to face high prices and dire economic conditions.

News.Az