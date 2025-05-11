Hamas set to free final American hostage held in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has announced that Edan Alexander, the last American hostage in Gaza, will be released as part of broader efforts to reach a ceasefire, reopen border crossings, and restore humanitarian aid, News.Az informs via NewsMax.

"Urgent | Hamas: Israeli-American dual national Idan Alexander will be released," a translation from Arabic to English read on X.

The Hamas statement Sunday night does not say when the release will happen.

The announcement comes shortly before President Donald Trump visits the Middle East this week. Trump is not planning to visit Israel.

Alexander is an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the United States. He was abducted from his base during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

Khalil al-Hayyah, a Hamas leader in Gaza, said the group has been in contact with the U.S. administration over the past few days.

He said in a statement Hamas is ready to "immediately start intensive negotiations" to reach a final deal for a long-term truce which includes an end to the war, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and hostages in Gaza and the handing over of power in Gaza to an independent body of technocrats.

Alexander's parents did not immediately return requests for comment, and there was no immediate response from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has frequently mentioned Alexander, now 21, by name in the past few months.

"Every time they say Edan's name, it's like they didn't forget. They didn't forget he's American, and they're working on it," Edan's mother, Yael Alexander, told The Associated Press in February.

News.Az