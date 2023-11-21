Hamas to release 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for a four-day ceasefire - Media

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to senior Israeli officials, there is a strong possibility that the details of a hostage deal will be finalized in the coming hours, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The proposed agreement involved the release of approximately 50 Israeli children and their mothers in exchange for a four-day ceasefire. It will take place in a 1:3 format, three Palestinian prisoners for each hostage.

A Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a multi-day pause in hostilities is in its "final stages" and is "closer than it has ever been," a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

