Hamas urges next phase of ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has urged mediators to ensure the implementation of the remaining provisions of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel, which ended two years of fighting in Gaza.

The terror group says in a statement that there is a need to complete the formation of a community support committee, which should begin its work in administering the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The first phase of the deal has yet to be completed, however, as Hamas has not handed over the bodies of the final 19 deceased hostages.

Israel claims that Hamas is withholding at least some of the bodies deliberately, while the terror group insists that it cannot locate them due to the level of destruction in the Gaza Strip.

News.Az