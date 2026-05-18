Hantavirus-hit cruise ship reaches Rotterdam as final stop

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The hantavirus-affected cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, marking the final stop of a voyage that had attracted the attention of international health authorities, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Crew members are set to enter quarantine immediately. Those unable to return to their home countries will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands, the Dutch health ministry said last week.

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship’s operator, there are currently 27 people on board, including 25 crew members and two medical personnel. The group includes 17 Filipinos, four Dutch nationals, four Ukrainians, one Russian, and one Polish national. Most are expected to undergo a six-week quarantine in Rotterdam.

“The remaining crew and medical staff on board MV Hondius will disembark in a staggered approach upon arrival in Rotterdam, in close coordination with the cleaning process,” Oceanwide Expeditions said in a statement on Sunday.

News.Az