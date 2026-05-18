Title: London Tube strikes cause major travel chaos this week

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Underground workers in London are carrying out a series of strikes this week, causing widespread disruption across the capital’s transport network and affecting millions of passengers. The action follows previous industrial unrest last month involving members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

The walkouts are scheduled to begin on Tuesday 19 May at midday and again on Thursday 21 May at the same time, each lasting 24 hours, with disruption expected to continue beyond the official strike periods as services are brought back to normal News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

No service is expected on several key lines, including the Piccadilly and Circle lines, as well as sections of the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street, while other routes will continue operating but are expected to be busier than usual.

Transport for London has warned passengers that disruption will affect journeys throughout the day, with reduced services in the mornings and early closures during strike periods. Some services will start later or finish earlier, and commuters have been advised to plan journeys in advance using official travel tools.

A further set of 24-hour strikes is also planned for mid-June if no agreement is reached between TfL and union representatives. The dispute centres on proposed changes to working patterns, including a four-day working week proposal that unions have criticised, while TfL says the changes would be voluntary and designed to align working conditions with other rail operators.

News.Az