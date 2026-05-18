Pakistan forces eliminate 35 terrorists, arrest 3 militant commanders

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Pakistani security forces have killed more than 35 terrorists and arrested three key commanders during an ongoing intelligence-based operation in the southwest Balochistan province, a provincial government spokesperson said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The operation, launched on May 13 in Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital, targeted terrorists linked to outlawed groups, said Shahid Rind, chief minister's aide on media and political affairs, in a statement.

Rind said multiple terrorist hideouts, training camps and logistical facilities had been destroyed during the operation.

"The arrest of these three key commanders has provided our agencies with highly critical and actionable intelligence," he said, adding that further targeted operations were underway based on information obtained from the detainees.

According to the spokesperson, the operation also disrupted terrorists' support networks operating in the province.

Rind said security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations to eliminate militancy and ensure peace and stability in the region.

He also urged local residents to cooperate with authorities and report suspicious activities to help counter militancy.

News.Az