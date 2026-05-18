President Ilham Aliyev attending opening ceremony of 13th session of World Urban Forum in Baku - VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attending opening ceremony of 13th session of World Urban Forum in Baku - VIDEO

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The opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has got underway in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event, News.Az reports, citing Report.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach welcomed the heads of state and government, as well as the heads of delegations participating in the session.

The welcoming ceremony was followed by the taking of a family photo.

News.Az