Russian Shahed drone hits Chinese ship in Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone struck a Chinese cargo vessel in the Black Sea, according to Ukrainian Navy officials, in an incident that highlights continued attacks on maritime traffic in the region.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said there were no casualties reported and that the ship was able to continue its voyage after the strike, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

Officials noted that this is part of a broader pattern of attacks on civilian shipping. In previous incidents, Russian drone strikes damaged cargo vessels operating under the flags of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Liberia, and Panama, including ships en route to Ukrainian ports.

Some of these attacks caused fires onboard, although crews were able to contain the damage, while other vessels were hit while approaching or operating near ports in the Odesa region, according to earlier reports.

News.Az