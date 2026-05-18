Aaron Rai wins PGA Championship, becomes first English champion in over a century

Aaron Rai wins PGA Championship, becomes first English champion in over a century

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England’s Aaron Rai has won the US PGA Championship, securing his first major title and becoming the first English player in more than 100 years to claim the trophy.

The 31-year-old from Wolverhampton delivered a standout final round at Aronimink Golf Club, finishing three shots ahead of his closest rivals after a composed and precise performance, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Rai’s victory was built on key moments, including a long eagle putt on the ninth hole and a decisive late surge featuring multiple birdies, which helped him pull away from competitors including Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley.

He completed the tournament with a 5-under-par 65, finishing at 9-under 271, and later described the achievement as “surreal” after being awarded the Wanamaker Trophy and a multi-million-dollar prize.

Golf analysts praised Rai’s accuracy and consistency, highlighting his precision-based approach as the deciding factor against more power-driven competitors on the course.

News.Az