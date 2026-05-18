Aaron Rai wins PGA Championship, becomes first English champion in over a century
England’s Aaron Rai has won the US PGA Championship, securing his first major title and becoming the first English player in more than 100 years to claim the trophy.
The 31-year-old from Wolverhampton delivered a standout final round at Aronimink Golf Club, finishing three shots ahead of his closest rivals after a composed and precise performance, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
Rai’s victory was built on key moments, including a long eagle putt on the ninth hole and a decisive late surge featuring multiple birdies, which helped him pull away from competitors including Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley.
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He completed the tournament with a 5-under-par 65, finishing at 9-under 271, and later described the achievement as “surreal” after being awarded the Wanamaker Trophy and a multi-million-dollar prize.
Golf analysts praised Rai’s accuracy and consistency, highlighting his precision-based approach as the deciding factor against more power-driven competitors on the course.
By Leyla Şirinova