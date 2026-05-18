Court confirms full bail payment for former Ukrainian presidential official Yermak amid corruption case

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A total bail of 140 million Ukrainian hryvnia has been fully posted for former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, according to Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), amid an ongoing corruption investigation.

The court confirmed that the full amount had been received as of Monday morning, while noting that it was not immediately clear whether Yermak had been released from custody, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

Yermak was previously placed in detention with the option of bail after being suspected of involvement in money laundering linked to elite construction projects near Kyiv. He has denied the allegations and announced plans to appeal the court’s ruling.

According to court conditions, if released, he must comply with strict obligations, including regular appearances before investigators and prosecutors, restrictions on travel outside Kyiv, surrender of travel documents, and a ban on contact with other suspects in the case. He is also required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office allege that Yermak was part of an organized group responsible for laundering significant funds through construction schemes, while prosecutors had initially sought a higher bail amount before the court’s decision.

News.Az