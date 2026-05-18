Taiwan president defends US arms deals after Trump ‘bargaining chip’ remarks

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Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te has defended the island’s purchase of US weapons after US President Donald Trump described arms sales to Taiwan as a “bargaining chip” during recent comments following his visit to China.

The remarks have raised concern in Taiwan over possible shifts in US policy, though Taipei has sought to reassure the public that American support remains unchanged, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

President Lai said arms purchases from the United States remain the “most important deterrent” against regional conflict and instability, stressing that security cooperation with Washington is crucial for maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

His comments came after Trump said he had not yet approved a new $14 billion arms package for Taiwan and suggested future decisions would depend on China. Trump previously authorised an $11 billion package including missiles, drones and other military systems.

Taiwan’s government reaffirmed that its policy of strengthening self-defence would continue, while Lai said the island would not provoke conflict but would also not give up its sovereignty or democratic system under pressure.

China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, has repeatedly criticised US arms sales to the island. The US does not formally recognise Taiwan as a country but remains its main security partner and arms supplier under domestic law.

News.Az