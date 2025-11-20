Harri Deaves to make Wales debut against New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flanker Harri Deaves will make his Wales debut against New Zealand on Saturday, one of five changes to the side that defeated Japan last week.

Deaves will start at openside flanker alongside blindside Alex Mann and Aaron Wainwright at No. 8, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Captain Dewi Lake returns at hooker, with Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti named in the front row.

Wales’ backline sees two changes: Joe Hawkins is selected at inside centre, making his first appearance for Wales since the 2023 Six Nations, while Tom Rogers returns on the wing following Josh Adams’ suspension after a red card against Japan.

Among the replacements, hooker Brodie Coghlan would join Deaves in making his Wales debut on Saturday with an appearance from the bench, while loosehead prop Gareth Thomas is in line to make his first appearance for Wales in this campaign.

"We obviously want to improve the performance from Japan," said Wales coach Steve Tandy, having watched his team snatch an injury-time 24-23 victory last weekend.

"I thought we had some outstanding moments against Argentina (in their first Autumn Series match). We felt we would have liked to have improved more last weekend.

"It was obviously good to get the win, but we want to improve our own performance against a world-class opposition on Saturday."

Turning to Deaves, Tandy added: "His performances for the Ospreys, both sides of the ball, have been outstanding.

"I love how he plays the game. He's a smaller rugby player and the way he plays, he adds physicality. His speed and aggression are there for everyone to see. It's an amazing opportunity for Harri and we can't wait to see him go on Saturday."

Since their first meeting at Cardiff back in 1905, New Zealand have totally dominated this fixture having won 34 out of 37 matches against Wales.

Wales won that first clash 3-0, but have won just twice more and not registered a victory since 1953.

It means Wales have a losing streak against New Zealand of 33 successive Tests over 71 years.

Wales meet New Zealand after registering only their second victory in 21 Test matches against Japan last weekend.

It was a first win for Tandy as coach after Wales ended an 18-Test losing streak with victory over Japan in July under interim boss -- and now attack coach -- Matt Sherratt.

Last week's win also ended a 10-match losing home streak for Wales.

Wales close their autumn programme against world champions South Africa next weekend.

