Harris campaign slams Trump's "strange speech" at conservative summit

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Turning Point Action Believers’ Summit on Friday night.



Campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement Saturday that Trump “insulted the faith of Jewish and Catholic Americans, lied about the election (again), lied about other stuff, bragged about repealing Roe (v. Wade).”“America can do better than the bitter, bizarre, and backward looking delusions of criminal Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris offers a vision for America’s future focused on freedom, opportunity, and security,” Singer said.The statement comes after Trump called Harris a “bum,” complained about President Joe Biden withdrawing from the race, and told Christians at the conservative event that they “won’t have to vote anymore” if they get him reelected this November.

News.Az