A CBS News/YouGov survey, conducted on Sept. 18-20, showed Harris narrowly leading Trump nationally with 52% to 48% among 3,129 respondents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In battleground states, which are crucial in the US "winner takes all" system, Harris holds a slim 51-49 lead, up from last month’s 50-50 tie. The poll noted improved economic sentiment and Harris's debate performance as potential factors.An NBC poll of 1,000 voters from Sept. 13-17 showed Harris leading 49-44, a significant shift from July when Trump led by 2 points "before President Joe Biden’s exit." NBC also reported Harris' favorability jumped 16 points since July, the largest increase for any politician in their polling since 9/11.Fox News, traditionally known as a Trump supporter, poll of 1,102 registered voters from Sept. 13-16 showed a narrow race, with Harris at 50% and Trump at 48%. The poll highlighted a significant shift from August when Trump led 50-49.Napolitan News Service, Mainstreet Research and Economist/YouGov polls all gave Harris lead with the Democratic candidate scoring 50-47, 49-45 and 49-45 respectively.Other polls showed mixed results. A Rasmussen survey of 1,855 likely voters had Trump ahead with 49-47. The New York Times/Siena College poll of 2,437 likely voters showed a 47-47 tie.Analysts note that an apparent assassination attempt on Trump may have galvanized some supporters, while economic improvements could be benefiting Harris.With most polls showing results within the margin of error, both Harris’s and Trump’s leads remain uncertain.The race remains highly competitive as election day approaches.

