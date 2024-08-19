Harris leads Trump by 3 points in latest poll ahead of November election

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is leading former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump by three percentage points, according to a CBS News and YouGov survey.

The poll shows Harris with 51% support compared to Trump’s 48%. In battleground states, both candidates are tied at 50%, News.Az reports.The nationwide poll, conducted from August 14-16 with approximately 3,300 registered voters, has a margin of error of 2.1 points.The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5. President Joe Biden, initially the Democratic candidate, faced significant pressure from his party following a poor debate performance against Trump. On July 21, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Trump remains the Republican candidate for the election.

