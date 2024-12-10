Harry Potter TV series filming set to begin in summer 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The HBO, Max and Harry Potter Instagram accounts released a joint post revealing production is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.

Filming will take place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same studio where the iconic Harry Potter movies were filmed, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail. 'Wands at the ready. The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max,' the post read.While the post received over 72K likes, many of the comments came from fans who are furious over reports that a Black actor - Paapa Essiedu - is being eyed to play Severus Snape, the Hogwarts potions master played by Alan Rickman in the film series.Essiedu is a London-born actor who first came into prominence in 2020 for playing Kwame in HBO's I May Destroy You.He continued with the 2022 film Men, the 2022 TV series The Lazarus Project and a 2023 episode of Black Mirror, and has more than a decade of experience on the stage in London's West End at at the Royal Shakespeare Company.Regardless of his credentials, fans have been furious that a character portrayed by a white actor in the blockbuster Harry Potter film series may now be played by a Black actor.Many of the numerous comments left on the studio's Instagram post expressed disapproval of the casting.Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) is reportedly close to signing on to play the Hogwarts Headmaster, though still not confirmed.There were also rumors that Cillian Murphy was being eyed to play Lord Voldemort (originally played by Ralph Fiennes), though other sources claim they're not true.A global casting search ended last month for the actors to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.The series is said to be, 'a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.'

News.Az