Harshit Rana’s career-best 4-39 restricts Australia to 236 in 3rd ODI

India’s Harshit Rana starred with a career-best 4 for 39 as Australia were restricted to 236 all out at the SCG in the third ODI, jeopardizing their bid for a first-ever series whitewash over India.

Matt Renshaw top-scored with a composed 56, but Australia’s middle order collapsed from 183 for 3 to 236, losing seven wickets for 53 runs. Cooper Connolly tried to guide the lower order but fell in the 47th over, leaving 20 deliveries unused, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

India’s bowlers shared the spoils: Washington Sundar bowled a controlled 10 overs for 2/44, conceding just one boundary, while Axar Patel conceded only 18 runs in six overs.

Australia started confidently, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head accelerating in the first ten overs. However, Head’s dismissal and a missed chance on Matt Short by Shubman Gill slowed the momentum. Marsh was bowled by Axar Patel after drinks, and Short was caught by Virat Kohli off Sundar.

Renshaw held the innings together, reaching his fifty off 48 balls, but his wicket lbw to Sundar, confirmed via DRS, ended hopes of a higher total. Later, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Starc fell cheaply, with Kuldeep Yadav troubling the tail. Alex Carey also departed after a spectacular catch by Shreyas Iyer, leaving Australia’s total below par.

India will look to chase 237 confidently, with Rana and the spin attack in top form.

