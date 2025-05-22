Harvard banned from enrolling foreign students by Trump administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has acted on its threat to revoke Harvard University's permission to enroll and host international students unless the university provides the federal government with information about visa-holding students in the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Thursday that she's ordered her agency to terminate the school's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. The move means Harvard's existing foreign students have to transfer or they'll lose their legal status in the U.S., and the school can't enroll more foreign students, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments," Noem said, calling the move a warning to all U.S. academic institutions.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Harvard University for comment. A Harvard representative has previously told NBC10 Boston that the university values the rule of law and will continue to comply with the law, expecting the Trump Administration to do the same.

More than 6,000 international students attended Harvard as of April, more than a quarter of its total enrollment. It's the latest salvo between Harvard and the Trump administration over allegations that the school fostered an antisemitic environment, which the university's administration and some in the community deny. Harvard has said it would not comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration, which, in turn, froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million worth of contracts. The Department of Education had previously said the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism was reviewing the school's funding.

News.Az