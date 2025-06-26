Harvard, University of Toronto announce backup plan for international students

Announced amid ongoing uncertainty around immigration policies, the initiative will allow a selected group of Harvard graduate students to continue their studies in Canada, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

CROSS-BORDER PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN TOP INSTITUTIONS

The plan is specifically applicable to HKS students who cannot travel back to the United States because of visa or travel restrictions. If such is the case, qualifying students will be allowed to continue their coursework under a visiting student arrangement with the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

In a joint announcement, the deans of the two institutions assured that instruction from the faculty at both institutions would be incorporated into the program. The move is aimed at ensuring academic continuity in the midst of global mobility issues.

PROGRAM ACTIVATION DEPENDENT ON DEMAND

While the partnership provides comfort to students, it will only be done if there is a high demand from the affected individuals. "With these contingency plans in place, HKS will be able to continue to provide world-class public policy education to all of our students, even if they cannot make it to our campus this year," explained HKS Dean Jeremy Weinstein.

The scheme will be offered to international students who have already spent at least one year studying at Harvard's U.S. campus.

VISA POLICY TENSIONS AND FEDERAL SCRUTINY

The proposal comes in the wake of recent actions by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that challenged Harvard's capacity to welcome international students. Even though that move was blocked by a federal judge, the episode has been a source of concern regarding the stability of student visas in the present U.S. administration.

The Trump administration has also condemned Harvard for matters like research funding, campus security, and purported ties to foreign powers like the Chinese Communist Party.

International students comprise over half of the population of the Kennedy School, according to Harvard's media office. The school admits 739 students from 92 nations in total.