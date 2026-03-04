Head of Alibaba’s Qwen AI division resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Alibaba Group’s Qwen artificial intelligence division, Lin Junyang, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his role, just two days after the company released updated AI products.

“Bye my beloved Qwen,” Lin wrote in a post on X, without providing further details about his departure. Neither Lin nor Alibaba immediately responded to requests for comment, News.Az reports.

The resignation comes as Qwen’s mobile app has seen explosive growth. According to AI tracking platform AICPB.com, the app recorded 203 million monthly active users in February, up sharply from 31.05 million in January.

That surge places Qwen as the third-largest AI app globally, behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and ByteDance’s Doubao.

The rapid rise follows aggressive user acquisition campaigns by Chinese tech giants during the Lunar New Year holiday period, as competition in the AI sector intensifies.

