Head of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences resigns from his duties

The Head of the National Academy of Sciences Ramiz Mehdiyev has resigned from his duties, Director of the Institute of Mathematics and Mechanics Misir Mardanov said on Monday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) on Feb. 14.

Opening the meeting with an introductory speech, the former President of ANAS, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev stated that without any relevance to the rumors spread in recent days about the Academy and personally about him, he decided to resign from the post of president of ANAS due to his age.

