Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan visits Tartar region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas has visited Tartar region. Organized by the International Eurasian Press Fund (IEPF), the visit saw Jankauskas familiarize himself with the needs and living conditions of people living next to the contact line.

He first visited Tartar Region Executive Authority where he was informed about the recent incidents on the frontline, AzVision reports. Head of Tartar District Executive Authority Mustagim Mammadov said that as a result of the regular violation of the ceasefire by the units of the Armenian armed forces, the daily activities of the district, as well as administrative and residential buildings, are seriously damaged.

The head of the EU delegation was also informed that recent fires set out by the Armenian armed forces on the occupied territories during the summer months have been harmful to the environment, causing a mass migration of predatory animals and insects into the region's territory, destroying grain crops and other agricultural products.

Jankauskas visited farms, IEPF Vocational Training Center and other facilities in the region.

News.Az

News.Az