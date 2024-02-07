Yandex metrika counter

Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan votes in presidential election

  • Politics
  • Share
Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan votes in presidential election

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev cast his ballot at the polling station No. 34 of the second Yasamal constituency No. 16 as the presidential election starts in the country, News.Az reports.

The voting is being monitored by 790 international observers representing 72 international organizations and citizens of 89 countries. The total number of local observers is 89,366. The election is being covered by 216 representatives of 109 foreign media outlets. The voting will end at 7 p.m.

News about - Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan votes in presidential election

News about - Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan votes in presidential election


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      