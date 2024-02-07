Head of Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan votes in presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev cast his ballot at the polling station No. 34 of the second Yasamal constituency No. 16 as the presidential election starts in the country, News.Az reports.

The voting is being monitored by 790 international observers representing 72 international organizations and citizens of 89 countries. The total number of local observers is 89,366. The election is being covered by 216 representatives of 109 foreign media outlets. The voting will end at 7 p.m.

News.Az