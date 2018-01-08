Head of State Protocol Department at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry receives non-resident ambassadors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the State Protocol Department at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazadah received non-resident ambassadors.

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazadeh, Chief of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received copies of credentials of new ambassadors of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina (housing headquarters in Ankara), Mongolia (housing headquarters in Ankara), Nigeria (housing headquarters in Tehran) and Equatorial Guinea (headquarters in Moscow) to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and these countries.

News.Az

