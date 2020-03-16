Head of TEBIB: No need to announce state of emergency in connection with coronavirus in Azerbaijan

When it comes to whether there is a need to announce a state of emergency regarding coronavirus in Azerbaijan R. Bayramli said that it depends on the situation: “ If we see such a threat, we will immediately appeal to relevant bodies, government.”

The spread intensity of the infection and our control on it today do not give ground for it absolutely. Several European countries have declared a state of emergency, but the intensity of the coronavirus in Azerbaijan is not at that level, that is why there is no need for it”.

R. Bayramli noted some of the quarantined people have been placed at hospitals in Baku, while some in regions: “People with the serious condition are at relevant hospitals in Baku, with the better condition at hospitals in regions.”

News.Az

