Headquarters: There is no special red zone regarding coronavirus in the country

"Currently, there is no region on the coronavirus map in Azerbaijan that seems to be superior to another."

The due statement came from the head of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov while speaking at the press conference of the Operational Staff under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, a large number of coronavirus cases in Baku are related to the number of people here: “There is no region that we can call a “hot spot”. There is not so much difference to consider any region as a source of threat. Quarantine infrastructure has been established in border-crossing points. Some forces disseminate misinformation that there are more coronavirus cases in some regions. However it is not so. As I said, there is no special red zone in Azerbaijan regarding coronavirus.”

