Healthcare minister: Number of people infected with coronavirus reached 15 in Armenia

We have 15 confirmed cases at present, of which only one has pneumonia. Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan noted this on Facebook, news.am reports.

"We just completed 38 more [coronavirus] tests, 36 of which were negative, whereas 2—positive," he wrote. “The patients with the positive test are epidemiologically linked to the Ejmiatsin case and had been isolated from the beginning.

We have 15 confirmed [coronavirus] cases at present, of which only one has pneumonia."

News.Az

News.Az