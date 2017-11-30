Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process is an important platform, says Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference is an important regional platform for political dialogue and close regional cooperation to promote stability, peace and prosperity in the Heart of Asia region and expansion of ties with all regions of Afghanistan, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend Nov. 30.

“The 7th Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku Dec. 1,” he said. “A working meeting has been held at the level of high-ranking representatives today.”

“Representatives of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process countries and organizations, namely, president and foreign minister of Afghanistan, foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, minister of state for external affairs of India, deputy foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, special representatives of Russia and China on Afghanistan, delegations of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as special representative of the UN secretary general for Afghanistan and Central Asia are expected to participate in the conference,” Hajiyev added, according to Trend.

"Representatives of the countries supporting the Istanbul process, namely, special representative of UK prime minister for Afghanistan, representative of the US Department of State for South and Central Asia, special representatives of Japan, Spain and Norway for Afghanistan, high-level delegations of the foreign ministries of Italy, Canada, Denmark, France, Finland, Poland, Egypt, Sweden and other countries will also participate in the conference," he said.

Estonian foreign minister on behalf of the EU, NATO senior representative for Afghanistan, secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, secretary general of the Turkic Council, president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, deputy secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, deputy executive director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and representatives of other international institutions are also expected to attend the event.

In total, more than 250 delegates will attend the event.

Hajiyev added that more than 100 representatives of local and foreign media outlets were accredited to cover the event.

News.Az

