Heatwave prompts schedule changes at Australian Open

The extreme conditions have already forced the wheelchair championships to be postponed by 24 hours, while doubles and junior matches on outside courts are also expected to be affected, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The tournament operates a Heat Stress Scale ranging from one to five, with five representing the most dangerous conditions. When the highest level is reached, play on outdoor courts is suspended.

Despite the heat, top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are scheduled to headline four singles quarter-finals. Their matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena, which is equipped with a retractable roof that can be closed if conditions worsen.

“We encourage everyone to prepare for a warm day,” tournament organisers said in a statement. “The health and safety of everyone on-site is the priority.”

Additional measures will be introduced for tournament staff, including ballkids, who will face reduced rotations and longer recovery periods. Gates at Melbourne Park will also open earlier than usual to prevent fans from queuing for extended periods in extreme heat.

Play was already suspended on Saturday when temperatures reached 40C.

Across Victoria, where Melbourne is located, extreme fire danger warnings are in effect. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast that temperatures in some inland areas could soar to as high as 49C.