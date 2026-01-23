Alcaraz powers into Australian Open last 16

The 22-year-old, a six-time major champion, operated on a different level on Rod Laver Arena, sealing a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win in two hours and five minutes, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The victory set up a clash for a place in the quarter-finals against American 19th seed Tommy Paul, who advanced after his Spanish opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was forced to retire due to injury.

Alcaraz has yet to progress beyond the quarter-final stage in his four previous appearances at Melbourne Park, making the Australian Open the only Grand Slam title missing from his rapidly growing collection.

Should he continue his run and claim the title, Alcaraz would become the youngest man in history to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.

"It wasn't easy. To be honest, when you play someone like Corentin you don't know what's going to be next," said the Spaniard.

"So that's really difficult, you know, to approach the match. But I had fun on the court. I think we both pulled off great shots, great points."

The win against Moutet came in his 100th Slam match with Alcaraz having a remarkable 87-13 win-loss record -- matching the legendary Bjorn Borg at the same stage of his career.

Left-hander Moutet had never beaten a world number one and never looked like doing so on centre court.

Top seed Alcaraz was quickly into his stride, breaking Moutet in the opening game before holding for 2-0.

The Frenchman got into gear with a hold in the third game, but was largely a bystander as Alcaraz raced through the set in 35 minutes.

An immediate break for Alcaraz set the tone for the second set. But Moutet reeled off four straight games from 0-3 down, throwing in some underarm serves, dropshots and tweeners for good measure.

Alcaraz steadied and took the set before barely breaking a sweat in the third.