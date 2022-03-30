Heavy fighting continues in Kyiv's outskirts Wednesday
- 30 Mar 2022 18:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Heavy fighting continued in the outskirts of Kyiv on Wednesday, despite an announced drawdown of Russian forces around the Ukrainian capital, News.az reports citing CNN.
Multiple rocket launch systems were also heard intermittently near the last checkpoint between Kyiv and Irpin, as was sporadic outgoing small arms fire.