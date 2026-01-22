Heavy snowfall, rains kill 11, injure 3 in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people have been killed and three others injured amid heavy snowfall and rains lashing multiple provinces in Afghanistan, according to a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the spokesperson, initial reports from provincial authorities indicate that severe weather has affected residents in the provinces of eastern Parwan, Wardak, southern Kandahar, northern Jawzjan, Faryab, and central Bamiyan.

The storms have partially destroyed nine homes and led to the loss of 530 livestock, severely affecting local livelihoods in these agrarian regions, said the spokesperson, adding that the snow accumulation has blocked key roads, prompting urgent clearance operations by authorities to restore connectivity and facilitate aid delivery.

Most areas of Afghanistan have experienced continuous rain and snowfall since Wednesday. The country's meteorological department forecasts that the precipitation will continue across much of the nation in the coming days.

News.Az