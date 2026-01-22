Drone strike hits high-rise in Ukraine’s Odesa region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone strike hit a residential high-rise building in Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight, prompting the evacuation of dozens of residents, local officials said.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, strike drones targeted civilian areas during the night. One drone struck an apartment building, hitting the section between the 18th and 19th floors. The impact damaged the building’s facade and windows, as well as cars parked nearby, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Emergency services evacuated 58 residents, including eight children, from the building. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and assessment of the damage is ongoing. Rescue and inspection teams remain on site.

Officials also reported that Russian forces continue to launch frequent drone attacks on the Odesa region. Recent strikes have caused damage to residential buildings, industrial sites, and energy infrastructure. In earlier incidents this week, drone attacks triggered fires and injured at least one civilian, according to regional authorities.

Local services continue cleanup operations while monitoring for further threats.

