Hegseth urges NATO allies to buy more US weapons for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called on NATO allies to purchase and donate “even more” American weapons for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of continued support.

His remarks came as defense ministers from the alliance convened at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, for a Wednesday meeting focused on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

Speaking alongside NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte as they entered the meeting, Hegseth said the purchases would be made under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to provide Ukraine with greater "firepower".

"You get peace when you are strong, not when you use strong words or wag your finger. You get it when you have strong and real capabilities that adversaries respect. And I believe that's what NATO is doing. I believe that's what the PURL initiative is," Hegseth said.

"So our expectation today is that more countries donate even more, that they purchase even more to provide for Ukraine, to bring that conflict to a peaceful conclusion."

News.Az