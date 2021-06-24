Helicopter crash in Russian Leningrad Region kills three

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Leningrad Region on Thursday, killing all three people on board," the press service of the Northwestern National Guard District told TASS.

"According to preliminary reports, the three crew on board, military, were killed," it said.

The helicopter of the National Guard crashed while on a training flight. There were no arms on board, only the crew of three people," an emergencies service source told TASS.

A fire erupted on board the helicopter after the crash. It has been put out, the source said.

