Helicopter crashes in Georgia's Kakheti: 5 injured

A helicopter belonging to the Georgian Interior Ministry's border police has crashed in Georgia's Kakheti region.

The helicopter en route to Lagodekhi border subdivision on scheduled rotation made an emergency landing near a border post.

Five crew members injured in the accident have been hospitalized in Telavi, APA reported.

The country's Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident.

