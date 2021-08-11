Helicopter crashes in suburbs of Chicago
11 Aug 2021
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a helicopter crashed in Prospect Heights in the northwestern suburbs of Chicago Wednesday morning.
The pilot was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, the Chicago Tribune reported on Wednesday.
A Robinson R44 helicopter with only the pilot aboard crashed about a mile south of Chicago Executive Airport at 6:40 a.m. local time, the local newspaper quoted FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory as saying.
