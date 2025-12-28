New Jersey helicopter crash leaves one dead, one injured

New Jersey helicopter crash leaves one dead, one injured

Two helicopters collided midair in southern New Jersey on Sunday, killing one person and injuring another, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The crash involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C near Hammonton Municipal Airport around 11:25 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Only the pilots were on board at the time of the collision.

Video from the scene showed a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground, the Associated Press reported.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said responding crews extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

The helicopters came down in a field in Hammonton and both victims were airlifted to the trauma center, Hammonton Fire Department Chief Sean Macri told CNN.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be heading the investigation into the crash, according to the FAA.

Hammonton, located in Atlantic County, is about 35 miles from Philadelphia and sits near the New Jersey Pine Barrens, a vast area of forested wilderness.

The Hammonton Fire Department has asked bystanders to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.

News.Az