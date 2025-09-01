Helicopter with eight on board missing in Indonesia

A helicopter carrying eight individuals has gone missing after it lost contact with air traffic control in Indonesia's South Kalimantan province on Monday.

The communication failure occurred at 8:54 a.m. local time, shortly after the helicopter took off, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The aircraft had departed from an airport in Kotabaru regency and was en route to Palangkaraya, capital of the nearby Central Kalimantan province.

A search and rescue operation, involving local search and rescue personnel and police, was launched immediately after contact was lost.

