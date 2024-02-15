Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition of Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition entitled “Crucible of hope” by famous Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva participated in the event.

Prior to the opening ceremony, artist Kojo Marfo spoke with journalists about the stunning organization of the exhibition.

“It is my first visit to Baku. I am very happy to be here and to host my exhibition,” the artist emphasized.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Jean-David Malat, the exhibition curator, expressed his gratitude to Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov.

The participants then viewed the exhibition.

Kojo Marfo`s works have been exhibited in Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, New York, Paris, Tokyo, and other cities.

